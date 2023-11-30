Campbell (neck) was a limited participant at Green Bay's practice Wednesday.
Campbell missed the Packers' 29-22 win over the Lions on Thanksgiving due to a neck injury he suffered in Week 11, so he'll look to build off of Wednesday's session and return to the field for Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs. The linebacker will have two more practices to increase his workload before Friday's final injury report.
More News
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Won't play Thanksgiving•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Questionable versus Detroit•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Estimated as DNP on Tuesday•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Solid outing in win•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Neck injury lingers•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Leaves Week 11 with injury•