Campbell (knee) is inactive for Sunday's contest in Philadelphia, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

While he'll miss a fourth game in a row due to a right knee injury that he suffered back in Week 8, Campbell was able to cap Week 12 prep with a limited practice, perhaps signaling that he's closing in on a return to action. The Packers have just one game before a Week 14 bye, though, so the team may exercise caution with its top inside linebacker. In the meantime, Krys Barnes and Isaiah McDuffie will continue to see elevated workloads alongside Quay Walker in the middle of the defense.