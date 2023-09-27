Campbell (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's contest with the Lions, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.
Campbell suffered an ankle injury versus New Orleans in Week 3 and failed to practice at all this week, so his absence comes as no surprise. Isaiah McDuffie will likely see an increase in workload in Week 4 versus Detroit.
