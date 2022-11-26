Campbell (knee) is considered doubtful to play Sunday against the Eagles, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Campbell has not played since suffering a knee injury during Green Bay's Week 8 loss to the Bills, and he appears likely to remain sidelined against Philadelphia in Week 12. The 2021 All-Pro recorded 64 tackles, two passes defended and a pick-six over the first eight games of the season, and his continued absence should leave Krys Barnes and Isaiah McDuffie to once again play bigger roles alongside Quay Walker.