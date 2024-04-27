The Packers selected Williams in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 111th overall.

Williams comes from a good background for a defensive back, as he was coached by Dan Lanning at Oregon in his senior season. He's not a big-bodied safety at 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds and his long speed (4.6) will be tested by pass catchers. However, he's a smart player who plays with an edge and stuck his nose in on 82 tackles in 2023. The Packers drafted Georgia safety Javon Bullard on Day 2 so they're likely hoping that he's the one that takes the starting strong safety job, but Williams has the talent to find his way onto the field in some capacity.