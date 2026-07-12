Packers' Isaiah McDuffie: Inks one-year extension

McDuffie agreed to a one-year extension with the Packers on Thursday, Zach Jacobson of 247Sports.com reports.

McDuffie inked a two-year, $8.0 million contract extension in March of 2025, so this new deal will tie him to Green Bay through the 2027 campaign. The soon-to-be 27-year-old has been an important rotational linebacker and core special-teams player over his first five seasons, and he tallied 92 tackles, including 1.0 sacks, across 17 regular-season games last year. McDuffie should slot in behind returning starter Edgerrin Cooper and new addition Zaire Franklin at inside linebacker for Green Bay this year.