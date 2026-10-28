McDuffie logged 11 tackles (six solo), one fumble and one fumble recovery during the Packers' 20-17 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

McDuffie was operating in an elevated role defensively due to the absence of veteran linebacker Zaire Franklin (shin). McDuffie answered the call by playing every single defensive snap while leading the Packers in tackles. He was credited with forcing the ball out of Jahmyr Gibbs' hands late in the second quarter, although it appeared as though it was the hand of Lions center Cade Mays that caused the fumble. However, McDuffie did land on the loose ball caused by a botched snap from Mays to Jared Goff early in the third, which the Packers' offense capitalized on with a five-play drive that ended with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Love to Josh Jacobs. Franklin was diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his shin, so McDuffie figures to be remain a starter on defense in the short term, with the Packers hosting the Panthers on Thursday.