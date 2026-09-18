Hargrave (concussion/knee) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets, Wes Hodkiewicz reports.

Hargrave was a limited participant in Wednesday's session as he worked through a concussion and a knee issue. The starting nose tackle then missed the Thursday and Friday's sessions. It now appears Hargrave will not suit up for Sunday's game against the Jets, but if he's able to play, he would need to be vetted by an independent neurologist to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol.