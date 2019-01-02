Brice appeared in 14 games for the Packers in 2018 and started 10 of them. He finished the season with 50 tackles (40 solo), a sack, and two pass deflections.

Brice racked up nine tackles in both the Packers' first and last games of the regular season, but he tallied just 32 in between. Brice will be a restricted free agent this offseason, and it remains to be seen what type of tender he will receive from the Packers.