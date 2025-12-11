Lloyd (calf) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Lloyd is in the midst of his second week of practicing with Green Bay after having his 21-day evaluation window opened Dec. 1. He's been a limited participant in each of Green Bay's ensuing five practices, and given that he's been on injured reserve all season, he may need to log multiple full sessions before getting cleared to make his 2025 debut. Whenever he's reinstated, Lloyd may not be in line for much of a role out of the Green Bay backfield, as Emanuel Wilson has proven to be a competent backup option this season behind lead back Josh Jacobs (knee).