The Packers opened Lloyd's (hamstring) 21-day window in which to return from injured reserve Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Lloyd came out of preseason Week 2 in mid-August with hamstring tightness, and when the Packers placed him on IR on cut-down day, they designated him for return at that point, meaning his season debut wouldn't take place until at least Week 6 of the regular season. More than three months later, he's made notable enough progress in his recovery effort, which included a visit to the West Coast about one month ago, to get back on the practice field in an official capacity. The Packers will post their first Week 14 injury report Wednesday, at which point his activity level will become known. Lloyd's first potential chance to rejoin the team's backfield mix is this coming Sunday against the Bears, but he may require a ramp-up period for Green Bay to officially clear him for game action.