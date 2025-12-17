Packers' MarShawn Lloyd: Not practicing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lloyd (calf/hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur recently hinted that Lloyd is unlikely to play this season. The running back injured his calf while rehabbing from a hamstring injury, and then tweaked the hamstring once his calf got better. That's about how things have gone for Lloyd through two pro seasons.
