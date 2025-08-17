Lloyd suffered a hamstring injury early in the second quarter of Saturday's 23-19 preseason win over the Colts and did not return, Tom Silverstein of USA Today reports.

Lloyd suffered the injury when he was tackled high and low by two defenders at the end of his 44-yard catch at the 13:26 mark in the second quarter. The 2024 third-rounder was able to walk off the field under his own power but ended up being held out for the rest of the game after consulting with trainers. Lower-body injuries have not been a stranger for Lloyd, who appeared in just one regular-season game in his rookie campaign due to two separate hamstring injuries and appendicitis. He also suffered a groin injury in late July that caused him to miss the Packers' preseason opener against the Jets. Lloyd's inability to stay on the field could have him lose out to Emanuel Wilson as the No. 2 running back behind Josh Jacobs. Lloyd's practice participation over the coming week will indicate his chances of playing in Green Bay's preseason finale against Seattle on Saturday.