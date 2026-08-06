Packers' MarShawn Lloyd: Packers exercising caution with workload

GM Brian Gutekunst said Thursday that the Packers continue to be "pretty cautious" with Lloyd in the early stages of training camp, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

A 2024 third-round pick, Lloyd has made only one appearance as a pro due to a cascade of health concerns through his first two seasons. Despite entering training camp at full health, as coach Matt LaFleur told Ryan Wood of USA Today last Wednesday, Lloyd so far has displayed his speed and explosiveness, including running a seam route 25 yards downfield earlier this week. With Emanuel Wilson moving on in free agency in the offseason, Lloyd's main competition for the No. 2 RB job behind starter Josh Jacobs (groin) is Chris Brooks, who currently resides on the active/non-football injury list due to a hamstring issue.