Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Sunday that Lloyd "is going to miss some time" due to a hamstring injury that he suffered in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Lloyd did not return to Saturday's game after injuring his hamstring during his 44-yard catch early in the second quarter. The 2024 third-rounder has been hampered by hamstring injuries since entering the league, and that continues to be an issue for him as he enters his sophomore campaign. An exact timeline for Lloyd's return hasn't been established, but he is in jeopardy of missing the Packers' Week 1 contest against the Lions on Sunday, Sept. 7. Emanuel Wilson appears to be the clear-cut RB2 behind Josh Jacobs due to Lloyd's injury.