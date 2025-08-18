Hardman was targeted four times and caught two passes for 27 yards in Saturday's 23-10 preseason victory over the Jets. He also returned a punt for 10 yards in the contest.

It was hardly a big night for Hardman in the box score, but he fared far better than he did in his first exhibition appearance with the Packers, which bodes well for his chances of securing a roster spot. He is the only Packer to field a punt since the preseason began, so if he makes the cut he could work as Green Bay's punt returner in Week 1.