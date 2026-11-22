Parsons (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Sunday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

For a third week in a row, Parsons has maintained limited listings on Packers injury reports as he strives for his first game action since Dec. 14, 2025, when he tore the ACL in his left knee. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier Sunday that Parsons is "on track" to return to action Wednesday versus the Rams, but first Green Bay will need to activate him from the reserve/PUP list for him to have a chance to do so.