Hobbs (knee) landed on injured reserve Wednesday.

This was the expected outcome after Hobbs suffered a knee injury this past Saturday against Baltimore. Though he could technically return if Green Bay reaches the Super Bowl, it's not clear if there's a chance he'll be recovered in time even if the Packers were to win three playoff games. Hobbs will finish his first campaign in Green Bay with 27 tackles and two defensed passes along with 45 kick-return yards over 11 regular-season games. Green Bay claimed Trevon Diggs off waivers Wednesday, and Diggs could eventually help fill the void left by Hobbs' absence.