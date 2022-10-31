Tonyan caught five of six targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to Buffalo.
Tonyan actually led all Green Bay receiving options with his five snags Sunday, but most of his receptions were outlet passes. The veteran tight end did have a touchdown called back when he knocked his defender down in order to get wide open in the end zone. Tonyan is averaging six receptions and 52.3 yards over his last three games. The recent uptick production coupled with a soft matchup against the Lions next Sunday should give Tonyan some starting appeal in Week 9.
