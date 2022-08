Tonyan (knee) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason contest in Kansas City, Mike Spofford and Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site report.

Green Bay activated Tonyan from the active/PUP list on Aug. 14, but he remains in the midst of his recovery from the torn ACL in his left knee that he sustained Week 8 last season. As such, he has yet to participate in team drills in practice, meaning his status for Week 1 at Minnesota is a lingering question mark.