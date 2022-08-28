Coach Matt LaFleur said Tonyan (knee) will take part in team drills at Sunday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Tonyan suffered a torn ACL in his left knee Week 8 last season, but he progressed enough that the Packers activated him from the active/PUP list on Aug. 14. Two weeks later, he's now poised to mix into team drills, which is a positive sign with the season opener still two weeks away. It remains to be seen whether or not Tonyan will make himself available for a Week 1 road matchup with the Vikings on Sunday, Sept. 11.