Tonyan was targeted four times and caught two passes for 19 yards in Thursday's 27-17 loss to the Titans.

Tonyan played more than twice as many snaps as any other Packers tight end, but as has typically been the case this season, he made only a minor mark in the box score. Things may not change in the weeks ahead, as the Packers' next two opponents -- the Eagles and Bears -- both rank top-10 in the league against tight ends heading into their Week 11 matchups.