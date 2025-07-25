Williams is not practicing Friday due to a concussion, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Williams was reportedly having a nice start to training camp, according to Demovsky, but he figures to miss some time with the head injury. Green Bay used a third-round pick, 87th overall, on Williams in the 2025 Draft, but there's not a clear path to meaningful playing time as a rookie, even with Christian Watson rehabbing a torn ACL suffered last Week 18. The Packers still have a loaded wideout room that features Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and first-round rookie Matthew Golden.