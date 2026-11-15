Moore (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Moore suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, and after being evaluated by medical staff, it's been determined that the fifth-year pro will not return to Sunday's contest. With Bo Melton (thigh) also done for the day, the Packers will turn to Savion Williams and Matthew Golden as return options on kickoffs and special teams. Moore is in jeopardy of missing the Packers' next contest, which takes place in Week 12 against the Rams on Wednesday, Nov. 25.