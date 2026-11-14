The Packers activated Moore (ankle) from injured reserve Saturday, and he remains questionable for Sunday's matchup against Minnesota.

Moore was placed on injured reserve Oct. 17 and has missed the required four games. He was designated to return Wednesday and participated in a limited fashion in all three of Green Bay's practices this week. Moore has a chance to suit up Sunday now that he's been activated, and if he plays he'll likely feature in the return game while adding contributions as a depth wideout.