Smack went 1-for-3 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-3 on extra-point tries during the Packers' 31-7 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Smack missed field goals from 43 and 47 yards in the fourth quarter, which came after his extra-point try early in the third missed wide left. It was by far the worst performance of the rookie's young NFL career, but luckily for him, the Packers dominated enough offensively and defensively that his kicking miscues were a wash. Smack will have a prime opportunity to bounce back in Week 6 on Oct. 18 against the Cowboys, who give up the seventh-most points in the NFL this season (27.2).