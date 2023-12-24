Kraft was targeted six times and caught four passes for 60 yards in Sunday's 33-30 victory over the Panthers.

It was not a huge afternoon for Kraft, but he did record four receptions and at least 57 yards for the third straight game. His role will change when fellow tight end Luke Musgrave (abdomen) returns, but it's unclear if that will occur in Week 17, as the Packers are being cautious with Musgrave as he works his way back from a lacerated kidney. Either way, Kraft will have his work cut out for him next week, as he and the Packers will square off against a Vikings team that just shut down Sam LaPorta and ceded just one touchdown to opposing tight ends over its last 10 games.