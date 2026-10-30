Kraft secured all six targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 27-19 win over the Panthers on Thursday.

Kraft kicked off the scoring on the night for the Packers with his 12-yard TD grab in the first quarter, his third of the season and second in as many games. The athletic tight end also recorded the third-most catches and third-most receiving yards on the night for Green Bay, and Kraft now has at least five receptions in four of the last five games. Kraft will take a 35-350-3 line on 49 targets into a Week 9 road matchup against the Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 8.