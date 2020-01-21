Play

Lancaster, who made four postseason tackles, recorded 30 tackles and 1.5 sacks over 16 regular-season games.

After signing as an undrafted free agent in October of 2018, Lancaster secured a role on the Packers' defensive line out of training camp and made 10 starts in 2019. He wasn't used in much of a pass-rushing role since those needs were covered by Za'Darius and Preston Smith, but he showed flashes of explosiveness in a run-stopping role. The 25-year-old Lancaster will be an exclusive-rights free agent in March, and he figures to stick with the team. However, it wouldn't be surprising if he has to compete for a starting role again in 2020.

