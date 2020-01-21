Packers' Tyler Lancaster: Musters up 30 stops
Lancaster, who made four postseason tackles, recorded 30 tackles and 1.5 sacks over 16 regular-season games.
After signing as an undrafted free agent in October of 2018, Lancaster secured a role on the Packers' defensive line out of training camp and made 10 starts in 2019. He wasn't used in much of a pass-rushing role since those needs were covered by Za'Darius and Preston Smith, but he showed flashes of explosiveness in a run-stopping role. The 25-year-old Lancaster will be an exclusive-rights free agent in March, and he figures to stick with the team. However, it wouldn't be surprising if he has to compete for a starting role again in 2020.
More News
-
Packers' Tyler Lancaster: Ready for divisional-round game•
-
Packers' Tyler Lancaster: Officially questionable•
-
Packers' Tyler Lancaster: Practices as full participant•
-
Packers' Tyler Lancaster: Dealing with neck issue•
-
Packers' Tyler Lancaster: Adds to sack total•
-
Packers' Tyler Lancaster: Fills in on defensive line•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...
-
Injury Report: Conference Championship
As you get ready for the Conference Championship round playoff challenges, make sure you're...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC West.
-
DFS plays for championship round
DFS lineup choices are more challenging for championship round weekend with fewer options and...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's addition to the Cowboys, even if he's not the one doing...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.