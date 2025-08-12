Packers GM Brian Guteknust said Tuesday that McKinney (calf) is "absolutely" expected to be ready for Week 1 against the Lions on Sept. 7, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The Packers have no reason to push McKinney ahead of the regular season after he suffered a calf injury during training camp. McKinney had a breakout season in 2024, his first with Green Bay, finishing with 88 tackle (60 solo), including 1.0 sacks, 11 pass breakups, including a career-high eight interceptions, and one fumble recovery. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl and was named a first-team All-Pro at safety.