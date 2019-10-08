Smith recorded three tackles, all solo, and two sacks across 52 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Cowboys.

Smith continues to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks, as he now has five sacks on the year. A leader of the newly-formed Packers defense, Smith battled through knee issues Sunday, leaving the game at three different times to fix the knee brace he was wearing.

