Smith signed a reserve/future contract with the Panthers on Monday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Smith appeared in seven regular-season games for the Eagles as a rookie, but the 2024 fifth-round draft pick was waived prior to the 2025 season and subsequently signed with Carolina's practice squad, where he spent the entire 2025 campaign. He will likely get a chance to compete for a roster spot with the Panthers in training camp in 2026.