The Panthers activated Martin-Scott (hamstring) from injured reserve Saturday, and he no longer carries an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Martin-Scott has been cleared to make his 2026 regular-season debut after fully recovering from a hamstring injury that he sustained during training camp in late August. The South Carolina product mostly served on special teams during his rookie year in 2025, finishing with 21 tackles (seven solo) and one forced fumble across 17 regular-season games. Martin-Scott's return gives the Panthers another contributor on special teams and more depth in the linebacker corps.