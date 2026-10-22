The Panthers designated Martin-Scott (hamstring) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Per Gantt, Martin-Scott was a full practice participant Wednesday in his first session since suffering a hamstring injury in late August. He would need to be activated from IR in order to make his 2026 regular-season debut against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Martin-Scott's return would give the Panthers another contributor on special teams and add depth to the inside linebacker position.