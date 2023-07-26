Burns (ankle) practiced on the first day of training camp Wednesday, Alex Zietlow of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Burns was limited to drills during June minicamp, but he showed that he's healthy by participating in practice as the Panthers kicked off training camp. The productive pass rusher isn't letting ongoing extension talks distract him, but Burns is still hoping to land a multi-year deal with the Panthers rather than play out 2023 on his fifth-year option after racking up 38 sacks over his first four seasons.