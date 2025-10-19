Coach Dave Canales said after Sunday's 13-6 win at the Jets that Young is undergoing further tests on his right ankle, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Young left Sunday's game in the second half due to an ankle injury and eventually was ruled out, ending Week 7 action with 138 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions on 15-for-25 passing along with two carries for 10 yards. If Young requires any time on the sideline, veteran QB Andy Dalton is on hand for spot starts.