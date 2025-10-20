Young suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's win over the Jets and is expected to miss at least a Week 8 contest against the Bills, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Pelissero added that Young's sprain typically requires a recovery timeline of two-to-four weeks, and Andy Dalton is expected to start against Buffalo. Young was injured on a third-quarter sack Sunday, though X-rays did come back negative. Young being sidelined shouldn't significantly impact the fantasy outlook of the Panthers' pass catchers, as Dalton is a reliable veteran backup.