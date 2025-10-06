default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Young completed 19 of 30 passes for 198 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while adding three carries for one yard in the Panthers' 27-24 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Carolina managed to pull off a comeback from a 17-0 deficit, but Young had an uneven day that included three sacks in addition to his two turnovers. Rico Dowdle also helped carry the offense with his 206-yard, one-touchdown effort, but Young played a key part with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Legette that kickstarted the comeback late in the first half, and he added a four-yard toss to Mitchell Evans that proved to be the game-winning score. Young has thrown for under 200 yards in all but one game this season, so even with the encouraging team result for the Panthers on Sunday, he remains a somewhat shaky fantasy option even in a favorable Week 6 home matchup against the Cowboys.

More News