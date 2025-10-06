Young completed 19 of 30 passes for 198 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while adding three carries for one yard in the Panthers' 27-24 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Carolina managed to pull off a comeback from a 17-0 deficit, but Young had an uneven day that included three sacks in addition to his two turnovers. Rico Dowdle also helped carry the offense with his 206-yard, one-touchdown effort, but Young played a key part with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Legette that kickstarted the comeback late in the first half, and he added a four-yard toss to Mitchell Evans that proved to be the game-winning score. Young has thrown for under 200 yards in all but one game this season, so even with the encouraging team result for the Panthers on Sunday, he remains a somewhat shaky fantasy option even in a favorable Week 6 home matchup against the Cowboys.