Young was forced out of Sunday's game against the Jets with an ankle injury, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Prior to his exit from the contest, Young completed 15 of his 25 passing attempts for 138 yards and a TD and carried twice for 10 yards. With Young injured, Andy Dalton is in at QB for the Panthers.

