Young completed 15 of 24 passes for 163 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Saints. He added seven rushes for 49 yards.

As has been the case for much of the season, the Panthers were content to rely on the ground game to power their offense. That limited Young to 25 or fewer pass attempts for the sixth time in his last eight matchups, though he did a solid job pushing the ball down the field when called upon. Young's performance was highlighted by a 32-yard touchdown pass that hit Jalen Coker in stride down the right sideline, and he also tacked on three additional completions of at least 20 yards. Despite the positives, Young has been held below 200 passing yards in all but three games this season, and he now has one or fewer touchdowns in four of the team's last six games.