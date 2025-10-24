Panthers' Bryce Young: Officially listed as doubtful
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Young (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Buffalo.
Young didn't practice at all this week, after making an early exit from last Sunday's win over the Jets. Backup quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to start Week 8, and while it won't be surprising if he makes additional starts, the Panthers are still calling Young day-to-day with a high-ankle sprain.
