Panthers' Bryce Young: Poor showing against Saints
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Young completed 17 of 25 passes for 124 yards and an interception in Sunday's 17-7 loss to New Orleans. He added six rushing yards on two carries.
The third-year QB failed to produce a touchdown for the second straight game, while extending his streak of games with under 200 passing yards to seven. Young remains a desperation play in most fantasy formats given his limited ceiling, heading into a Week 11 trip to Atlanta.
More News
-
Panthers' Bryce Young: Leans on run game at Lambeau•
-
Panthers' Bryce Young: Cleared to play•
-
Panthers' Bryce Young: Decision on Week 9 starter to come•
-
Panthers' Bryce Young: Practices in full•
-
Panthers' Bryce Young: Throwing in return to practice•
-
Panthers' Bryce Young: Hopeful to practice Wednesday•