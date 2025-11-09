Young completed 17 of 25 passes for 124 yards and an interception in Sunday's 17-7 loss to New Orleans. He added six rushing yards on two carries.

The third-year QB failed to produce a touchdown for the second straight game, while extending his streak of games with under 200 passing yards to seven. Young remains a desperation play in most fantasy formats given his limited ceiling, heading into a Week 11 trip to Atlanta.