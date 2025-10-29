Young (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Young missed Week 8 as the result of a high right-ankle sprain sustained during Carolina's win over the Jets in Week 7, but it looks like he's already recovered enough to return to the starting lineup for Sunday's road matchup against the Panthers. That would represent an extremely quick return to action considering the severity of Young's injury, so the team could continue to monitor his reps closely at practice Thursday and Friday. Barring any setbacks, though, Young looks set to relieve veteran backup Andy Dalton (thumb), who did not practice Wednesday, after just a one-game absence.