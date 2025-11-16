default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Young (ankle) returned to Sunday's game against the Falcons, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Young went to the locker room and was ruled questionable to return with a right ankle injury after taking a sack in the first quarter, per David Newton of ESPN.com. Young returned before the end of the first half, replacing backup quarterback Andy Dalton. Young was 8-for-9 passing for 82 yards and one touchdown prior to exiting the contest.

More News