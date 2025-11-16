Young (ankle) returned to Sunday's game against the Falcons, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Young went to the locker room and was ruled questionable to return with a right ankle injury after taking a sack in the first quarter, per David Newton of ESPN.com. Young returned before the end of the first half, replacing backup quarterback Andy Dalton. Young was 8-for-9 passing for 82 yards and one touchdown prior to exiting the contest.