Panthers' Bryce Young: Returns to game Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Young (ankle) returned to Sunday's game against the Falcons, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Young went to the locker room and was ruled questionable to return with a right ankle injury after taking a sack in the first quarter, per David Newton of ESPN.com. Young returned before the end of the first half, replacing backup quarterback Andy Dalton. Young was 8-for-9 passing for 82 yards and one touchdown prior to exiting the contest.
