Young completed 17 of 25 passes for 199 yards with three touchdowns and one interception and added three carries for five yards in the Panthers' 30-27 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

Young's yardage total was far from scintillating, but the third-year signal-caller kept his team competitive throughout a back-and-forth affair against Dak Prescott and his high-powered offense. Young did his part with his trio of touchdown tosses, two which went to rookie wideout Tetairoa McMillan from 19 and two yards out, respectively. Young also connected with Rico Dowdle for a 36-yard strike early in the third quarter, tying Young's single-game high for TD passes this season. The 2023 first overall pick has now been under 200 passing yards in four consecutive contests, but he'll carry the momentum of a season-best 68.0 percent completion rate into a Week 7 road matchup against the Jets.