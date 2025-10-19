X-rays on Young's right ankle were returned negative during Sunday's 13-6 win at the Jets, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Young's ankle was twisted when he took a sack late in the third quarter, and the Panthers eventually ruled out the third-year pro from returning to the contest. He thus finished Week 7 having completed 15 of 25 passes for 138 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions and rushing twice for 10 yards. If Young needs to miss any time due to the injury, Carolina will turn to veteran signal-caller Andy Dalton to direct the offense.