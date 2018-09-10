Moore was not targeted in Sunday's 16-8 win over the Cowboys, but did rush once for three yards.

Moore also returned a punt for 15 yards. The rookie first-rounder was only on the field for a quarter of Carolina's offensive plays, supporting recent reports that he'd begin his career behind veterans Devin Funchess, Torrey Smith and Jarius Wright on the depth chart. While that's a tad disappointing given his draft pegging, Moore should have the opportunity to earn more snaps as the season unfolds. For a start, he'll look to get his first catch in this weekend's game versus the Falcons.