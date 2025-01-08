Richardson accumulated 51 total tackles and two passes defended, including one interception, over 14 games in 2024.

Richardson was inactive for the Panthers' first three games but appeared in every other contest this season, playing an integral role on either special teams or defense. He showed flashes of brilliance over his five starts in 2024, recording double-digit tackles in three of those outings. The undrafted rookie from Texas A&M tallied 48 of his total stops, along with both of his passes defended, during those five starts. With Jordan Fuller and Xavier Woods set to hit unrestricted free agency and Carolina focused on continuing its rebuild, Richardson will likely compete for a starting role on the Panthers' defense this offseason.