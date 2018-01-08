Panthers' Devin Funchess: Plays hurt in defeat

Funchess caught four of eight targets for 79 yards in Sunday's 31-26 NFC wild-card loss to the Saints.

Funchess was noticeably impacted by the shoulder injury he's carried for the past few weeks, and although he also rolled his ankle early on Sunday, he still soldiered his way to a productive performance. In fact, Funchess' yardage total marked his most since Week 12 of the regular season. On that day, which came in the midst of a strong stretch following the departure of former top wideout Kelvin Benjamin, Funchess topped 100 yards for the only time this term. On the whole, Benjamin being dealt to Buffalo helped result in a career-best campaign from Funchess, who finished with 63 receptions on 113 targets for 840 yards and eight touchdowns. As long as he gets his shoulder healthy, Funchess could enjoy entering next season -- the last under his rookie contract -- as Carolina's No. 1 wideout. That pegging would obviously portend fantasy success, making Funchess someone to monitor over the course of this offseason.