Panthers' Devin Funchess: Plays hurt in defeat
Funchess caught four of eight targets for 79 yards in Sunday's 31-26 NFC wild-card loss to the Saints.
Funchess was noticeably impacted by the shoulder injury he's carried for the past few weeks, and although he also rolled his ankle early on Sunday, he still soldiered his way to a productive performance. In fact, Funchess' yardage total marked his most since Week 12 of the regular season. On that day, which came in the midst of a strong stretch following the departure of former top wideout Kelvin Benjamin, Funchess topped 100 yards for the only time this term. On the whole, Benjamin being dealt to Buffalo helped result in a career-best campaign from Funchess, who finished with 63 receptions on 113 targets for 840 yards and eight touchdowns. As long as he gets his shoulder healthy, Funchess could enjoy entering next season -- the last under his rookie contract -- as Carolina's No. 1 wideout. That pegging would obviously portend fantasy success, making Funchess someone to monitor over the course of this offseason.
More News
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: In uniform Sunday•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Listed as questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Back at practice•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Remains sidelined at practice Thursday•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Held out of Wednesday's practice•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Notches receiving touchdown in loss•
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...