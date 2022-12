Moore caught five of six targets for 73 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Steelers.

Moore opened the scoring for the Panthers by hauling in a five-yard touchdown along the sideline to begin the second quarter. After finishing last Sunday without a single catch, Moore responded by leading Carolina in all major receiving categories. With a touchdown in two of his last three appearances to boot, Moore has rebounded nicely ahead of Week 16's matchup versus the Lions.